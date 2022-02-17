A Disconcertingly Clever Mashup That Turns ‘Down With the Sickness’ by Disturbed Into a Doo-Wop Song

Dustin Ballard of There I Ruined It, known for his odd musical combinations, mashed the lyrics from “Down With the Sickness” by Disturbed with the distinctively melodic sound of classic Doo-Wop songs. This particular combination gives the song gentle danceability that isn’t present in the original.

It’s…disturbed.

Also, Ballad is raising funds for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital with this mashup.

(Not) Down With The Sickness. Join St Jude’s fight against childhood cancer.

Here’s the original version of the song.

