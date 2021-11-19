Comparing the Sound of Five Different Pianos Ranging in Price From $40.00 To $1.15 Million

Gifted pianist Lord Vinheteiro, who will always stare straight into the camera, compared the sound of five different pianos ranging in price from $40.00 for a piano of unknown age made from various piano parts to a used synthesized trap producer piano that goes for $1.15 million.

I started the video by playing in a cheap piano, and then in the more expensive ones. I played 5 different pianos.

Vinheteiro had previously done a comparison of pianos ranging from $499 to $2.5 million.

Here’s a past comparison of pianos ranging from $363 to $15,000.