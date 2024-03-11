Adventure Group Descends a Very Steep Set of Mountain Stairs in the Western Ghats of India

The Kayakers, an adventure group in Pune, India, made a daring descent down the Kalavantin Durg, an incredibly steep set of mountain stairs that stand at 500 meters (2300 feet) high in the Western Ghats near Thakurwadi. This trek is considered moderately challenging due to its height, however despite the rainy day and the slick stairs, every member of the group made it down safely.

Kalavantin Durg Trek stands high in the Western Ghats, Near Panvel, Mumbai, and walkers follow the steps just inches away from a sheer drop of nearly 700 metres.

Here’s the Group’s Original Video

Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

