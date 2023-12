‘Deck the Halls’ Meets Black Sabbath’s ‘War Pigs’

Musicians Shelly Ley and Chuck Hawley flawlessly performed the lyrics the iconic Christmas carol “Deck the Halls” to the melody of the Black Sabbath protest song “War Pigs” and then reversed the order, performing the lyrics of “War Pigs” to the electrified melody of the carol.

It’s your new favorite holiday mashup!

Multi-instrumentalist Aaron Gage had previously mashed the two songs together, singing the lyrics of the carol and playing every instrument on the melody of the Black Sabbath song.

via Big Beef Productions