Wilson Fisk Enlists a Fake ‘Devil of Hell’s Kitchen’ to Take Down Matt Murdock in Season Three of ‘Daredevil’

In the trailer for the third season of Daredevil, a downtrodden Matt Murdock discards his bulletproof suit, burns away the remnants of his civilian life and begins questioning his own motives as a newly freed Wilson Fisk firmly cements his own. He enlists an extremely violent, fake “Devil of Hell’s Kitchen” to manipulate the media to present Daredevil in the worst possible light and take down Murdock for good.

Missing for months, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) reemerges a broken man, putting into question his future as both vigilante Daredevil and lawyer Matthew Murdock. But when his archenemy Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) is released from prison, Matt must choose between hiding from the world, or embracing his destiny as a hero.