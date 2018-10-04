Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Wilson Fisk Enlists a Fake ‘Devil of Hell’s Kitchen’ to Take Down Matt Murdock in Season Three of ‘Daredevil’

by at on

In the trailer for the third season of Daredevil, a downtrodden Matt Murdock discards his bulletproof suit, burns away the remnants of his civilian life and begins questioning his own motives as a newly freed Wilson Fisk firmly cements his own. He enlists an extremely violent, fake “Devil of Hell’s Kitchen” to manipulate the media to present Daredevil in the worst possible light and take down Murdock for good.

Missing for months, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) reemerges a broken man, putting into question his future as both vigilante Daredevil and lawyer Matthew Murdock. But when his archenemy Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) is released from prison, Matt must choose between hiding from the world, or embracing his destiny as a hero.



Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also a web hosting company that focuses on Managed WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP