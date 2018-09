I’d rather die as the devil than live as Matt Murdock.

In very provocative split screen teaser trailer for the third season of Daredevil features on one side a Wilson Fisk as he dons a shiny white suit in preparation for his newly freed existence. On the other side, a determined, bleeding Matt Murdock burns away what’s left of the trappings of his civilian life by the light of a flickering fire. Season Three debuts on Netflix October 19th, 2018.