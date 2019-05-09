The Famous Dancing House of Prague by Frank Gehry

In 1996, Canadian/American architect Frank Gehry (previously) and Czech architect Vlado Milunic were commissioned by Dutch bank Nationale-Netherlanden to design a memorable, innovative building for their Prague location, but were given fairly free reign as to what that design could be. The result of this collaboration is the famous “Dancing House” on the bank of the Vltava River.

The building is also affectionately known as “Fred and Ginger” due to its resemblance to a perpetually swaying couple. Like the Crooked House of Sopot, Poland, the unusual lines of the building stand out from the rest of the neighborhood.

The Nationale Nederlanden building, also known as the Dancing House or Ginger and Fred, is now becoming an unmistakable part of Prague’s architecture. The development team’s courage to incorporate Frank Gehry’s and Vlado Miluni?’s design into a traditional urban environment has earned the attention of both general and professional public both at home and abroad and has received numerous awards. The Dancing House is a remarkable and magnificent building that has become an integral part of Prague.

The Dancing House Hotel is a current resident in the building.