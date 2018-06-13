Laughing Squid

An Incredible Massive Temple Inside Five Sri Lankan Caves That Houses 153 Golden Buddha Statues

Great Big Story visited the five ancient caves of the Dambulla Temple Complex that are known for housing 153 golden Buddha statues of all shapes and sizes, 1500 paintings depicting Buddha along with other Sinhala iconography, sculptures and art. These cave temples were built in the first century BCE.

The town of Dambulla in Sri Lanka is home to the largest cave complex in the country. With a labyrinth containing over 80 documented caves, five in particular stand out from the rest. Unlike the others, these five have been converted into sprawling temples where visitors can view golden statues, depictions of Buddha and over 1,500 different paintings.


