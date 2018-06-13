An Incredible Massive Temple Inside Five Sri Lankan Caves That Houses 153 Golden Buddha Statues

Great Big Story visited the five ancient caves of the Dambulla Temple Complex that are known for housing 153 golden Buddha statues of all shapes and sizes, 1500 paintings depicting Buddha along with other Sinhala iconography, sculptures and art. These cave temples were built in the first century BCE.

