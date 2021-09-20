Singapore Artist Talks About Her Desire to Challenge Viewers With Her ‘Creepy Cute’ Sculptures

Quimmy Shimmy (Lim Qi Xuan), a surrealist pop artist from Singapore who incorporates the faces of babies into clay macarons among other discomfiting projects, spoke with 60 Second Docs about her love for the unusual. While she really enjoys working with the element of surprise, Quimmy Shimmy states that she is neither evil nor a killer of babies.

I create creepy cute sculptures…My works are a bit gory, they’re a bit scary but a the same time desireable…I want it to be challenging for someone to look at.

Here are some examples of Quimmy Shimmy’s work.