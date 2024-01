A Magic Copy Machine That Spits Out Duplicate Kittens

Comedian Zane Lamprey built “Copycat”, a magic copy machine that spits out perfect duplicates of adorable kittens, one at a time.

I built a magic copy machine. Want to borrow it?

In actuality, Lamprey and his wife Mel rescue and foster special needs kittens and this was a clever way to showcase and memorialize the whole litter.

Do you have one, perfect cat you would copy?

They also amusingly “used” the machine to make one cat out of two.