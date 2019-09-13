A Clever Series of Contextual Minimalist Drawings

Shanghai artist Tango Gao,who was challenged by a friend in 2010 to create and post one cartoon a day, has amassed a really wonderful collection of minimalist black-and-white drawings in which one object becomes another, depending on context. In some cases, animals lend their shapes to various human needs, while others are a matter of simple addition.

Tango quickly gained global popularity for his quirky cartoons, which poke fun at the everyday routines and oddities of modern life.

Gao is also known for political cartoons that really hit home.

Tango, a critic of censorship in his home country, has also used his art to explore Chinese and American politics and society’s obsession with technology and social media.

via Sad and Useless