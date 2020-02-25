Colorized Footage of Daily New York City Life in 1911

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

We previously wrote about footage of New York City in 1911 taken by a Swedish film crew from Svenska Biografteatern that Guy Jones (previously) skillfully restored with appropriate ambient sound.

More recently, video editor Denis Shiryaev (previously) restored the footage further with 4K high definition image resolution at 60 frames per second, used neural networks to smooth out the rough parts and added a bit of brightening color.