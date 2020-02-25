Colorized Footage of Daily New York City Life in 1911

We previously wrote about footage of New York City in 1911 taken by a Swedish film crew from Svenska Biografteatern that Guy Jones (previously) skillfully restored with appropriate ambient sound.
More recently, video editor Denis Shiryaev (previously) restored the footage further with 4K high definition image resolution at 60 frames per second, used neural networks to smooth out the rough parts and added a bit of brightening color.
Restored with neural networks 1911 New York footage taken by the Swedish company Svenska Biografteatern on a trip to America:
– FPS boosted to 60 frames per second;
– Image resolution boosted up to 4k;
– Resorted video sharpness;
– Colorized…