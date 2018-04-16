Laughing Squid

Historical 1911 Footage of Daily Life in New York City Taken by a Visiting Swedish Film Crew

by at on

NYC 1911

In 1911, a Swedish film crew from Svenska Biografteatern came to the United States through New York City and captured beautifully clear footage of daily street life in the burgeoning American metropolis along with every mode of transportation available at the time. YouTuber Guy Jones, about whom we’ve written previously, skillfully restored this footage with appropriate ambient sound.

Old film of New York City in the year 1911. Print has survived in mint condition. Slowed down footage to a natural rate and added in sound for ambiance.

