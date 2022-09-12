Coffin Office Chairs For Dead End Jobs

Butters the Cat shared photos from the Chinese e-commerce platform Xiaohongshu for a set of slightly disconcerting yet very cleverly designed coffin office chairs. These unique seats display the wood, handles, and depth of a coffin yet sit upright and are perfect for those at a dead-end job or for others who may sometimes feel dead inside.

It is also thought that these chairs were a play on the classic 1950 René Magritte piece “The Balcony” which in turn was based on the 1869 Édouard Manet piece of the same name.

via Technabob