Cocker Spaniel Flips Up Her Floppy Ears Whenever She Receives a Compliment

A rescued ginger cocker spaniel named JoJo adorably flips her floppy ears up at the bottom whenever she hears her human speaking to her or giving her compliments.

JoJo has amazing ears. She’s so sweet

JoJo lives in Bristol, England with her creative human, Lin, and her canine sibling, Jasi. Sadly, JoJo’s predecessor, Amber passed away in 2022, and although they are very different dogs, Lin often sees the similarities.

via Boing Boing