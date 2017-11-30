Gorgeous Framed Animal, Insect and Bird Designs Made Out of Cleverly Folded Colorful Paper

Colorful papers are the raw materials of the designs, they assembled in pyramid and graphical form. Distribution of the colorful and dimensional pieces made a minimalist effect on the nature which is the main subject of the designs.

Turkish artist Tayfun Tinmaz creates absolutely gorgeous designs made out of cleverly folded, colored paper. Amongst his amazing designs are deer , butterflies , bees and several species of birds, including parrots , macaws and toucans , just to name a few. Many of these designs are available for purchase through the PaperpanTR Etsy store .

