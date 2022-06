An Adorable Snail Completely Made Out of Chocolate

Chef Amaury Guichon of the Pastry Academy in Las Vegas, who creates amazing chocolate sculptures, carved an adorable chocolate snail that is nibbling on a red-topped mushroom. Guichon stated that he was finally able to use a new piece of equipment with this project.

Sometimes the most interesting techniques are found in the most basic designs. Introducing for the first time my new toy Watercut used to cut the gills of the chocolate mushroom…