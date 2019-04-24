Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Cooperative Team of Outdoor Cats Defend Human’s Yard Against Incoming Attack of the Neighbor’s Dog

by at on

Whenever the neighbor’s little dog tries to come into their human’s yard, a well-organized team of rescued outdoor cats who works cooperatively to ensure that the incoming attack on their human’s yard is thwarted before it ever gets started. The little dog just wants to play, but these tough felines want no part. Amongst this crew is the forlorn injured little kitty who showed up for help in February 2017.

Our fearless outdoor cats never let the neighbor’s cute little dog enter our garden. Whenever the dog tries to sneak in, she gets chased out of the garden by our brave & awesome cats.





Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard





Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP | Advertise | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy | © 1995-2019 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved