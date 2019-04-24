Cooperative Team of Outdoor Cats Defend Human’s Yard Against Incoming Attack of the Neighbor’s Dog

Whenever the neighbor’s little dog tries to come into their human’s yard, a well-organized team of rescued outdoor cats who works cooperatively to ensure that the incoming attack on their human’s yard is thwarted before it ever gets started. The little dog just wants to play, but these tough felines want no part. Amongst this crew is the forlorn injured little kitty who showed up for help in February 2017.

