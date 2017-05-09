Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Beautiful Footage of the Legendary Felines Who Inhabit Japan’s Famous Cat Island

by at on

Beat Down Boogie Cat Island

After visiting the famous Rabbit Island in Japan, the filmmakers of Beat Down Boogie decided that a day at Japan’s famous Cat Island would be the next logical step. Situated on Tashirojima in Ishinomaki, Miyagi, Japan, the island is the home to hundreds of curious felines who wander freely, interacting with humans on their own adorable terms.

Humans are outnumbered by cats 6 to 1 on Tashirojima. The small island island survived a devastating tsunami in 2011. Superstitious people believe the numerous cats – which are considered lucky in Japan – protected Tashirojima from the tsunami. …Parts of this area – Miyagi Prefecture – are still being rebuilt after the tsunami. Ishinomaki is the departure point for Cat Island. Ishinomaki is a city famous for manga; the downtown area is a must-see for otakus (fans of comic books and anime).

Cat Island Beat Down Boogie

Advertisements

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.