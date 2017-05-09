Beautiful Footage of the Legendary Felines Who Inhabit Japan’s Famous Cat Island

After visiting the famous Rabbit Island in Japan, the filmmakers of Beat Down Boogie decided that a day at Japan’s famous Cat Island would be the next logical step. Situated on Tashirojima in Ishinomaki, Miyagi, Japan, the island is the home to hundreds of curious felines who wander freely, interacting with humans on their own adorable terms.

Humans are outnumbered by cats 6 to 1 on Tashirojima. The small island island survived a devastating tsunami in 2011. Superstitious people believe the numerous cats – which are considered lucky in Japan – protected Tashirojima from the tsunami. …Parts of this area – Miyagi Prefecture – are still being rebuilt after the tsunami. Ishinomaki is the departure point for Cat Island. Ishinomaki is a city famous for manga; the downtown area is a must-see for otakus (fans of comic books and anime).