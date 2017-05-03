An Adorable Visit to Japan’s Famous Rabbit Island

The filmmakers of Beat Down Boogie traveled to the famous Japanese island of Okunoshima, known more colloquially as Rabbit Island (Usagi Jima), and captured the adorable animals at play, at rest and interacting with people of all ages.

There’s an island in Japan that is covered in cute fluffy bunny rabbits and solemn military ruins. It’s Okunoshima – aka – Rabbit Island. Prior to World War II, chemical weapons were secretly manufactured on the island. During the Allied occupation, the weapons were destroyed and the buildings and military emplacements were left to ruin. Nowadays, the island is overrun with cute friendly rabbits.