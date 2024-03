Playful Cat Repeatedly Blocks Putts on Golf Course

A very playful cat named Ben in Lufingen-Augwil, Switzerland, sat on the green at Golf Augwil and adorably prevented every putt from going into the hole. The patient human who was practicing his putts didn’t seem to mind the adorable distraction blocking his shots.

Cats Seem to Like Golf, Although Not All Humans Like Cats on the Green