Original Wrecking Crew Member Carol Kaye Talks to Dutch TV About Her Most Iconic Guitar/Bass Licks

In March 2018, the legendary Carol Kaye, who was an original member of the Wrecking Crew, helped to develop Phil Spector‘s “Wall of Sound” and an incredibly prolific session musician, sat down with the Dutch NTR station Top 2000 a gogo to talk about her career. The forthcoming Kaye shared how she took up the bass, with whom she played and how she came up with such an immense catalogue of iconic guitar and bass lines.

Carol Kaye talks about her famous (bass)guitar licks for Sam Cooke (Summertime), Ritchie Valens (La Bamba), Beach Boys (Good Vibrations) en Quincy Jones & Bill Cosby (Hikky Burr). A documentary by Top 2000 a gogo

Kaye later took the film crew to the Hollywood studio where she did her television work. Unfortunately, the people in the studio didn’t know or didn’t care about this woman’s amazing contribution to music, because they asked her and the crew to leave at once. An irritated Kaye responded rather tersely “I made a lot of money for this studio, you know.” before making her exit.

I mean they’re probably cutting something that will never sell anyway. We’re the ones that made the studio

Exactly.