How Prolific Session Musician Carol Kaye Created Some of Music’s Most Iconic Guitar and Bass Lines

Music writer Polyphonic, who creates incredibly informative video essays introduced a lot of people (myself included) Carol Kaye. Kaye was a rare female in the world of session musicians, but she made a name for herself very quickly with her prodigious ability to play guitar and bass. Throughout her career, Kay worked with Phil Specter and played with Sam Cooke, Tina Turner, The Beach Boys, Sonny and Cher, Nancy Sinatra and Frank Zappa, creating created some of the most iconic rock guitar and bass lines. When she left the session music, Kaye turned to television, playing theme music on such shows as Hawaii Five-0, Mission Impossible and The Brady Bunch.

other TV credits include ‘M*A*S*H’, ‘Hogan’s Heroes’, ‘The Addams Family’ and many more.