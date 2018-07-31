Laughing Squid

How Prolific Session Musician Carol Kaye Created Some of Music’s Most Iconic Guitar and Bass Lines

Music writer Polyphonic, who creates incredibly informative video essays introduced a lot of people (myself included) Carol Kaye. Kaye was a rare female in the world of session musicians, but she made a name for herself very quickly with her prodigious ability to play guitar and bass. Throughout her career, Kay worked with Phil Specter and played with Sam Cooke, Tina Turner, The Beach Boys, Sonny and Cher, Nancy Sinatra and Frank Zappa, creating created some of the most iconic rock guitar and bass lines. When she left the session music, Kaye turned to television, playing theme music on such shows as Hawaii Five-0, Mission Impossible and The Brady Bunch.

In that time the late 60s and early 70s saw Kay do a lot of work for TV soundtracks. She played on the theme song of ‘The Brady Bunch’. Her bass is also present in the ‘Hawaii Five-0’ theme song. My favorite of her TV work comes from ‘Mission Impossible’, where she played bass on the original theme song from the 1960s show …her
other TV credits include ‘M*A*S*H’, ‘Hogan’s Heroes’, ‘The Addams Family’ and many more.

Here’s an amazing hour-long documentary about Carole Kaye’s incredible career.



