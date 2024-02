Giant Capybara Joins Guinea Pigs

A giant capybara wandered into the guinea pig area and promptly decided to join them as a larger relative of theirs. The smaller rodents didn’t seem to mind, and in fact, they appeared to be quite comfortable making room. At some point during this process, a little llama wandered as well.

Capybro thinks he’s one of them

Capybaras are very friendly and can get along with a number of other animals.

Here’s footage of another capybara doing something similar at the Nagasaki Bio Park in Japan.

via Kraftfuttermischwerk