Ben, of PressTube who has shredded a great many unusual items, hit proverbial ASMR gold by putting a 50 meter roll of bubble wrap through a high speed industrial shredder. The results satisfying to watch and even more wonderful to hear.

What happens when you put 50 meter of BUBBLE WRAP in a FAST SHREDDER ?

via The Awesomer