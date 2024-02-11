‘Born to Add’, A Delightful ‘Sesame Street’ Parody of Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Born to Run’

“Born to Add” is a delightful Sesame Street parody of the classic Bruce Springsteen song “Born to Run” that was performed by muppets named Bruce Stringbean and Clarice of the S Street Band. The clip, which aired in 1979, captures Springsteen’s distinctive look and the vocal desperation of the original song while borrowing some piano licks from “Jungleland”, another song from the Born to Run album.

“Born to Add” is a Sesame Street song that parodies Bruce Springsteen’s “Born to Run,”

Bruce Stringbean also appeared in another Springsteen parody, “Barn in the USA” in 1991.

via Boing Boing