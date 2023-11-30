An Amazing Lenticular Image of 157th and Broadway in New York City That Shifts From 1910 to 2023

Multimedia artist Adrian Sas partnered with the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation to create Broadway: Now & Then, an amazing lenticular photo installation that shifts the perspective of the location at 157th Street and Broadway from 1910 to the present day, just by walking past it. The installation, which stands at Ilka Tanya Payán Plaza, bridges the past with the future while enunciating the progress and evolution of the area.

This lenticular print alternately displays two photographs of 157th Street and Broadway, one archival and one contemporary. Pedestrians activate the alternating effect as they walk by, causing the image to flip between centuries. The archival image from 1909 is used with permission from the Museum of the City of New York. The contemporary image is a photograph taken by Adrian Sas in 2023.