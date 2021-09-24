A Lonely Man Builds a Robot to Help Keep Him Company in a Humorously Touching Short Film

“Brian and Charles” by Jim Archer of Mr. Box is a humorously touching short film about a man named Brian who lives in complete isolation and the robot Charles that he built with components he had at home. At first, Brian was really enamored with Charles, finding the robot’s company to be a soothing salve to his lonely soul.

After a while, however, Charles began to form his own personality, which included needs and wants that Brian was reticent to give. When one more disruption became too many, Brian sent Charles off to live his own. After facing his life alone again, Brian realized that he missed his friend.

After isolating himself from the rest of the world, Brian forges an unlikely friendship.

via Colossal