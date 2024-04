Little Boy Kisses Each and Every Animal Before Taking Them For a Ride on His Tiny Tractor

A little boy named Heitor Borges, who was holding a chicken in his arms, gave a kiss to every small animal sitting in individual wagons attached to his tiny, kid-sized tractor. Once he was done with the kisses, little Heitor got into the driver’s seat and took them for a ride. As the moving menagerie made its way down the lawn, a few a couple of geese, goats, and other larger animals followed along.

This is why animals don’t get off the train: lots of love

Heitor Takes His Animals For Rides Quite Often