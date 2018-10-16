Boston Dynamics’ Four Legged Spot Robot Gracefully Gyrates and Twerks While Dancing to ‘Uptown Funk’

Boston Dynamics has really been upping their game lately. First with a parkour performing Atlas and now a dancing Spot. Their talented four-legged robot showed off some fancy gyrating moves in perfect rythm with the Mark Ronson/Bruno Mars collaboration “UpTown Funk“.
Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.
Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard