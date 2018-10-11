The Boston Dynamics Atlas Robot Does Parkour

The amazing Atlas humanoid robot by Boston Dynamics can do a great many things. It can walk, run, jump, spin, do backflips and even occassionally try to escape. It can walk over uneven surfaces and balance on narrow surfaces. With all these skills already onboard and updated control software, it seems more than reasonable that the Atlas can easily perform incredible parkour moves as well.

The control software uses the whole body including legs, arms and torso, to marshal the energy and strength for jumping over the log and leaping up the steps without breaking its pace. (Step height 40 cm.) Atlas uses computer vision to locate itself with respect to visible markers on the approach to hit the terrain accurately.