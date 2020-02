Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Simon Buxton, the owner and operator of NAD Lembeh Resort captured absolutely gorgeous footage of a gray blanket octopus who unfurled a brilliant butterfly-patterned web while swimming away from the camera.

The Blanket Octopus, shot in the Lembeh Straits on a Blackwater Night Dive with NAD Lembeh. Footage shot on RED Gemini with 50mm Zeiss Macro lens.

These cephalopods are known for possessing such beautiful webs.

Here’s the longer “director’s cut” of the footage.

via Geekologie