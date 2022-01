Incredible Percussive Acoustic Guitar Cover of Black Sabbath’s ‘Paranoid’ Played in an Empty Elevator

The very talented musician Marcin, who previously performed a wonderfully percussive guitar cover of the Led Zeppelin song “Kashmir in an empty garage, performed another incredible acoustic cover, this time of the Black Sabbath classic “Paranoid” inside an empty elevator. The small space of the elevator offered really good acoustics that allowed the sound of his beautiful instrument to ring through.

paranoid & insane

