A Wonderfully Percussive Acoustic Guitar Cover of Led Zeppelin’s ‘Kashmir’ Played in an Empty Garage

The very talented Marcin performed a wonderfully percussive cover of the Led Zeppelin song “Kashmir” on a beautiful acoustic jazz guitar inside his building’s empty parking garage. The high ceilings of the garage provided the perfect acoustics for such a guitar-focused song. Marcin also used this space for other percussive guitar covers and original songs.

I want to practice late at night but to save my neighbors some sleep I decided to play in my parking garage ???? ..and I kinda like it.

via The Awesomer