Musician Performs Thoughtful Acoustic Cover of the Classic Black Sabbath Song ‘Paranoid’ on Harp Guitar

Jamie Dupuis, a remarkably talented musician who performs absolutely gorgeous cover versions of classic rock songs with his harp guitar, was feeling a bit thoughtful while performing an acoustic cover of the classic Black Sabbath song “Paranoid”. According to Dupuis, his approach to song now is quite different than he when he played the song much earlier in his career.

Hey everyone! Here’s a version of Paranoid by Black Sabbath, I used to play this song in high school in a metal band with my friends! This time it’s a completely different version, acoustically on the harp guitar which gives it a totally different feel.