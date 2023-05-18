Ze Frank Narrates Bird’s Mating Dance as Tennis Shots

In a clip from his True Facts series, narrator Ze Frank humorously describes the elaborate mating dance of a male Vogelkop Superb Bird-of-Paradise as a tennis shots, using the terms forehand and backhand interchangeably.
Backhand, forehead, backhand, and finish. It’s pretty cool right? I teach myself you know like this move. It’s hard you gotta practice. Like a lot of practice.
A couple of people commented that Frank’s bird impression sounded like Strong Bad from Homestar Runner.
I just had a thought (and it really hurt!): Is ZeFrank secretly Strong Bad?
Here’s the full clip from Frank’s full True Facts Awards video.
Here’s the original footage of the mating dance.