Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Newly Discovered Bird-of-Paradise Performs a Beautiful Mating Dance for an Uninterested Female

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Bird of Paradise Mating Dance

A newly determined species of Bird-of-Paradise in Papua, New Guinea called the Vogelkop Superb unveiled his gorgeous cape and breast feathers to perform a beautiful mating dance for a local female. Unfortunately for this little guy, the female was completely uninterested and flew away.

Sometimes a new species is hiding in plain sight. The Vogelkop Superb Bird-of-Paradise has songs, dances and courtship appearances that are very distinct from its relative the Greater Superb Bird-of-Paradise.

Vogelkop Superb

The Lab of Ornithology offered further detail about the Vogelkop Superb Bird-of-Paradise and how it’s different from the widespread Greater Superb Bird-of-Paradise .

via The Kid Should See This

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP