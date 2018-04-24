A Newly Discovered Bird-of-Paradise Performs a Beautiful Mating Dance for an Uninterested Female

A newly determined species of Bird-of-Paradise in Papua, New Guinea called the Vogelkop Superb unveiled his gorgeous cape and breast feathers to perform a beautiful mating dance for a local female. Unfortunately for this little guy, the female was completely uninterested and flew away.

Sometimes a new species is hiding in plain sight. The Vogelkop Superb Bird-of-Paradise has songs, dances and courtship appearances that are very distinct from its relative the Greater Superb Bird-of-Paradise.

The Lab of Ornithology offered further detail about the Vogelkop Superb Bird-of-Paradise and how it’s different from the widespread Greater Superb Bird-of-Paradise .

via The Kid Should See This