Upon hearing his two dachshund brothers chowing down on their dinner, a tiny bright yellow bird came sprinting out of the bedroom and immediately lay claim to his adorable heart-shaped bowl . Either the bird doesn’t like to eat alone or he needed to get there before his hungry canine siblings could get to it.

