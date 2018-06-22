Hello Sexy Pants, A Whimsical Song About Wearing Attractive Trousers in a Strangely Changing World

Bill Wurtz, the highly creative mind behind “History of Japan”, “History of the Entire World” and “Alphabet Shuffle”, has released a wonderfully whimsical, semi-political but very catchy song called “hello sexy pants“.

Hello let’s be friends, let’s take a friendly chance and go all around the world in a friendly stance. Let’s go all around the world in a friendly stance, and then go to Pyongyang and shake some hands. At the clothing store, nobody tells you that the whole world is changing, at the grocery store someone will tell you that what changed is you …way down in Congress, the lights go black