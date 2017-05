An amusing animation by the candid, fast-talking and highly informative Bill Wurtz covers the history of the entire world in a rather loose but fascinating manner. Wurtz began when time and space were formed and culminated with a need to save the planet. He also included all the things that took place in between over millions of years, telling it in less than 20 minutes.

bout to explain the entire world, i guess — bill wurtz (@billwurtz) May 10, 2017