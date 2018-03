Big Cat Expert Turns His Back on Leopards and Cheetahs to See How They Differ in Ambush Styles

I compare ambush styles of leopards versus cheetahs in my second installment of turning my back to big cats. I wanted to show the comparison between leopards and cheetahs this time. …This is a simple test but does show the nature of these different cats when it comes to approach of their prey. Both have the instinct of ambush, but leopards are masters of it while cheetahs depend mostly on their speed. A leopards hunts mostly from forested areas while cheetahs live and hunt in the open plains.

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Managed WordPress Hosting at Laughing Squid

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!