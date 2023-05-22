Engineer Equips His Bicycle With Triangular Wheels

Engineer Sergii Gordieiev of The Q, who enjoys re-designing bicycles, wanted to see if and how triangular wheels would work to move him forward as he pedaled his bicycle. To accomplish this unusual feat, Gordieieve put in guide rails to keep the wheels moving in a straight line and ensured the bike had excellent suspension to make the ride as comfortable as possible.

Who said wheels have to be round? Triangle wheels can be comfortable! Actually, with this type of suspention almost any wheels shape would feel like normal round ones.