Sneaky Bear Steals Family’s Taco Bell Delivery From Their Front Porch

A sneaky bear in Orlando, Florida used the small window of time between the doorbell ringing and the front door opening to steal a $45 Taco Bell meal delivery that was left on a family’s porch by Uber Eats. Needless to say, the family was left a little confused when their food wasn’t there. Luckily, their video doorbell caught sight of the ursine porch pirate.

Incredible security in this city of Orlando, Florida. We are definitely not safe even in our own home. Thief caught on camera.

The bear made all sorts of news…