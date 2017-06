At 9:00 PM on June 15, 2017, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and Police Department Chief Charlie Beck will ceremoniously sent out the iconic “Bat Signal” in the befitting tribute to the late, great Adam West. The 70-foot illuminated projection was created by Warner Brothers DC Entertainment for this event.

Local news was on hand to witness this beautiful event.

Fans, friends and family, many of whom were in costume, captured wonderful images of the evening.

