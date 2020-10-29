A Touching Film About an Idealistic Young Man Who Attempted to Walk Barefoot Across the United States

View this post on Instagram

A tree / does some / thoughts / and / thinks / it doesn’t / look good / for us / in a grocery store / a man / on the television / says / I’m pretty good / at doing stuff / no one believes / him / years from now / we’ll find out / he only got / one vote / you were / the only one / everything else / lied / or / was fake / be alone / crawl in a hole / never open / your brain / again