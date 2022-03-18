A Magnificent Compilation of the Aurora Borealis Illuminating the Skies of Fort Yukon, Alaska

Photographer Vincent Ledvina captured absolutely magnificent footage of the Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) illuminating the Fort Yukon, Alaska skies in February and March 2022, which he combined into a gorgeous compilation. Ledvina had spent over a week chasing this glorious light show.

8000 photos and 8 nights of aurora chasing later I have produced this short film on the aurora, combining many timelapse sequences that I had captured.

Here’s one of Ledvina’s individual videos that were taken in real-time.

via Digg