Artist Paints a Gorgeous Black and White Portrait of Chadwick Boseman Using Roses Dipped in Paint

Senegalese artist Bou Bou painted an absolutely gorgeous portrait of Chadwick Boseman using roses that were dipped in black and white paint. The portrait was created upside down and then turned right side up to reveal the image of the beloved actor who tragically passed away on August 28, 2020, at the age of 43 due to colon cancer.

R.I.P Chadwick Boseman

Bou Bou had previously created a portrait of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson using dumbbell weights dipped in paint, a portrait of Floyd Mayweather using boxing gloves, and a portrait of Serena Williams using a tennis racket and a tennis ball.