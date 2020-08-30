Chadwick Boseman Shares Story About Two Boys With Terminal Cancer Who Wanted to See ‘Black Panther’

During a Black Panther cast Town Hall interview with Sirius XM, the late greatly missed Chadwick Boseman opened up about what the film meant to him and to the community. While doing so, he shared an incredibly touching story about two young boys named Ian and Taylor, both of whom had terminal cancer. Their respective parents had told Boseman that their boys were trying to hold on long enough to see the film because they both saw themselves reflected in it.

Throughout our filming I was communicating with them knowing that they were both terminal and what they said to me is and their parents said they just they’re trying to hold on till this movie comes…to a certain degree it’s a humbling experience because you like this can mean that much to them, you know. …Just to experience those two little boys’ anticipation of this movie and when I found out that they…It means a lot.

Chadwick was talking about my son when he broke down and cried. He was heartbroken that Taylor didn't get to see the finished product. When all of the world's eyes were on him, his heart & mind was on our angel. ? #RIPKing #FightOn #ForTaylor https://t.co/9JCyP5novu — Brian Hammond (@_Bro_Hamm_) August 29, 2020

Boseman also surprised a group of fans who were sharing what Black Panther means to them on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Black Panther fans filmed a video message sharing what the movie means to them – what they didn’t know was that Chadwick Boseman was right behind the curtain, waiting to surprise them.

Boseman tragically passed away on August 28, 2020, at the age of 43 due to colon cancer. He had been privately battling the disease for four years, during which he continued to work and completed several films, including Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Da 5 Bloods and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (to be released posthumously).

Despite his ongoing treatment, Boseman never let on that he was suffering in any way. He instead, turned his attention towards children who were undergoing treatment.

It’s not every day that St. Jude gets a visit from an Avenger! Thank you @ChadwickBoseman for stopping by to bring joy to our patients and learn more about our lifesaving mission! ? ? pic.twitter.com/7RwPO7qgPD — St. Jude (@StJude) September 12, 2018

Fans everywhere have been sharing their heartfelt condolences to such a wonderful soul who was taken far too soon.

Chadwick came to the White House to work with kids when he was playing Jackie Robinson. You could tell right away that he was blessed. To be young, gifted, and Black; to use that power to give them heroes to look up to; to do it all while in pain – what a use of his years. https://t.co/KazXV1e7l7 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 29, 2020

Our hearts are broken and our thoughts are with Chadwick Boseman’s family. Your legacy will live on forever. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/YQMrEJy90x — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) August 29, 2020

