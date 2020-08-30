fbpx

Chadwick Boseman Shares Story About Two Boys With Terminal Cancer Who Wanted to See ‘Black Panther’

During a Black Panther cast Town Hall interview with Sirius XM, the late greatly missed Chadwick Boseman opened up about what the film meant to him and to the community. While doing so, he shared an incredibly touching story about two young boys named Ian and Taylor, both of whom had terminal cancer. Their respective parents had told Boseman that their boys were trying to hold on long enough to see the film because they both saw themselves reflected in it.

Throughout our filming I was communicating with them knowing that they were both terminal and what they said to me is and their parents said they just they’re trying to hold on till this movie comes…to a certain degree it’s a humbling experience because you like this can mean that much to them, you know. …Just to experience those two little boys’ anticipation of this movie and when I found out that they…It means a lot.

Boseman also surprised a group of fans who were sharing what Black Panther means to them on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Black Panther fans filmed a video message sharing what the movie means to them – what they didn’t know was that Chadwick Boseman was right behind the curtain, waiting to surprise them.

Boseman tragically passed away on August 28, 2020, at the age of 43 due to colon cancer. He had been privately battling the disease for four years, during which he continued to work and completed several films, including Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Da 5 Bloods and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (to be released posthumously).

Despite his ongoing treatment, Boseman never let on that he was suffering in any way. He instead, turned his attention towards children who were undergoing treatment.

Fans everywhere have been sharing their heartfelt condolences to such a wonderful soul who was taken far too soon.

My brother-on-law Chip Beale also pointed out that Jack Kirby, the creator of the original Black Panther character, was born on August 28th, the same day of Boseman’s untimely death.


