Artist Inserts His Sketchbook Drawings Into Photos to Cleverly Alter the Context of Real Life Architecture

Italian artist Pietro Cataudella (previously) creates amazing illustrations that he very cleverly uses to alter the context of real-life architecture featured in photos. Such examples include Musée Rodin, Egyptian Pyramids, Fontana Di Trevi-Roma, La Cattedrale di Siviglia and Marzamemi, Sicilia, Italy.
The goal of CityLiveSketch is to show the beauties that surround us, the symbolic places and the most characteristic views in an alternative way, using not only simple photographs but also drawings on a normal travel notebook.
via My Modern Met