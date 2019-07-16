Artist Cleverly Inserts His Excellent Illustrations to Visually Alter the Context of Real Life Situations

Italian artist Pietro Cataudella creates excellent illustrations that he very cleverly uses to complete and/or change the context of real-life situations. These quick context changes have taken place at Cataudella’s food market, outside his home, at historic sites and even in collaboration with ad agencies.

CityLiveSketch is an artistic project created by Pietro Cataudella, born in 1991, originally from Sicily, now living in Pisa, Tuscany. The aim of CityLiveSketch is to showcase the beautiful world surrounding us, both the iconic places and the most characteristic views, using not only simple photos but also drawings made on a normal travel sketchbook.